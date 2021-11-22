Manitoba Liquor Marts’ theft crackdown paying off

Send this page to someone via email

New security measures at Manitoba Liquor Marts appear to be paying off, Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries says.

Thefts and robberies are way down since the first controlled entrance were installed — with a total of 197 thefts at all 63 Manitoba stores in September and October.

That’s a far cry from a peak of 3,502 in September and October of 2019, when theft was rampant at Liquor Marts.

“I am exceptionally pleased with the success of the controlled entrance initiative in reducing the number of brazen thefts and robberies experienced at Liquor Marts in 2019,” said Manny Atwal, president and CEO of MLL.

“We recognize how stressful it was to work and shop in Winnipeg retail stores at that time. In fact, both our employees and customers at Liquor Marts with controlled entrances have told us how relieved they feel to return to a safer shopping and working environment in our stores.

“We are seeing positive customer satisfaction results as staff can now focus on serving customers, who then get to experience the excellent service we’re known for.”

Atwal said the COVID-19 pandemic introduced additional safety features, such as mandatory masks, ID checks before entering the premises, and increased sanitation.

The Retail Council of Canada’s John Graham says while he’s been impressed with the success Liquor Marts are having in combating theft, it’s not necessarily a model that could work for other types of stores — many of which are dealing with increased crime since some pandemic restrictions have eased.

“Most retail can’t restrict access to stores, or clearly would not want to — it’s all about competing with online, attracting people to stores … families, children, not to require ID,” said Graham.

“We’re still dealing with regular shoplifting, but organized retail crime is really where we really focus, and that’s ever-present. It’s returned and it’s an ugly business.

“There’s a business out there — there’s very much people who perceive their job to rob retail … whether it’s meat, cheeses, high-end fashion, electronics to cash to drugs … and it’s very targeted and sometimes very violent.”

Graham said the council is working with local police, RCMP and lawmakers to find ways to crack down on this type of theft.

