Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Maritimes targeted for blast of torrential rain and powerful winds

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 22, 2021 9:09 am
Click to play video: 'Canada, U.S. ‘strongly aligned’ on climate change, fighting the pandemic: Trudeau' Canada, U.S. ‘strongly aligned’ on climate change, fighting the pandemic: Trudeau
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday that both of their governments are “strongly aligned” on the environment, fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and on recovering the economy.

Environment Canada says it’s going to be a very wet and windy start to the week as intense stormy weather sweeps across much of the Maritimes and into Newfoundland and Labrador.

The federal agency says it expects the heavy weather system to begin its march across the region early today, with the worst conditions hitting overnight and into Tuesday.

Read more: East Coast braces for fall storm with severe winds, torrential rains of up to 150mm

Warnings and special weather statements are now posted for all three Maritime provinces with parts of Nova Scotia expecting as much as 150 mm of rain and howling winds up to 100 km/h along the coast.

Additional freezing rain warnings are in effect for areas of New Brunswick, meaning driving conditions could turn treacherous.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Torrential rains possible as storm could pound N.S, N.B. next week

Emergency officials warn there may be localized flooding and power outages, and they’re urging residents to fuel up their vehicles, charge up their cellphones, and stock up on food and other crucial supplies they might need to ride out the storm.

Very heavy rain is expected to push into southwestern Newfoundland on Tuesday morning and persist through to Wednesday evening. Again, Environment Canada warns that localized flooding and road washouts are likely, especially near swollen creeks and streams.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Environment Canada tagFlooding tagWind storm tagHigh Winds tagnova scotia storm tagNew Brunswick storm tagrain storm tagFall. Storm tagtorrential rain tagweather system tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers