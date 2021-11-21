East Coast braces for fall storm with severe winds, torrential rains of up to 150mm

Send this page to someone via email

The East Coast is bracing for a fall storm that’s expected to unleash torrential rains and severe winds on the region beginning Monday.

Environment Canada says the storm could deluge parts of the Maritimes, with up to 150 mm of rain expected over eastern Nova Scotia and Cape Breton.

The federal forecaster’s special weather statement, issued for much of Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and New Brunswick, comes just one week after record rainfall caused widespread flooding in southern B.C.

The situation has prompted Nova Scotia’s Emergency Management Office to warn residents of potential flooding, storm surges and power outages.

Heavy rainfall is expected early next week and may result in flooding. Is your home and property prepared in case of possible #Flooding? #NSStorm https://t.co/FKUmtVd1x5 pic.twitter.com/OXgv978ETW — Nova Scotia EMO (@nsemo) November 20, 2021

The office, a division of the provincial Municipal Affairs Department, is advising residents to have enough food and water on hand for 72 hours, charged cell phones and fuelled up vehicles.

The storm is expected to impact the Maritimes starting on Monday, with the potential for flash floods and water pooling on roadways creating adverse driving conditions.

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT UPDATED FOR NOVA SCOTIA Rain begins on Monday, with the worst conditions expected on Monday night and into Tuesday. Current guidance shows the most at-risk area to be between HRM and Cape Breton for very high rainfall and localized flooding. #nsstorm pic.twitter.com/O4TlRYx9Hh — ECCC Weather Nova Scotia (@ECCCWeatherNS) November 20, 2021