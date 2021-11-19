Torrential rains possible as storm could pound N.S, N.B. next week

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for all of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and P.E.I. ahead of a storm that could bring heavy rain and high winds to the Maritimes next week.

“An intensifying low pressure system will slowly move into the Maritimes on Monday,” Environment Canada said Friday.

“This system will then stall and give an extended period of rain, and high winds. It is too early to say what the largest rainfall amounts will be and where they will occur.”

The weather agency said the system could bring “torrential rain and severe winds” to Nova Scotia, with rainfall amounts of up to 100 millimetres or more. The rain will be accompanied by wind of more than 90 km/h, especially along the Atlantic Coasts.

Story continues below advertisement

“Pounding surf and higher than normal water levels are possible Tuesday and Wednesday,” it said.

New Brunswick is expected to get in excess of 50 millimetres of rain, with locally higher amounts possible. There may also be wind gusts of 60 to 80 km/h, especially along the Fundy coast and the Acadian coast.

The weather statement is in effect New Brunswick Monday and Tuesday, while it could extend into Wednesday and beyond in Nova Scotia.

Be prepared

In a release, Halifax Regional Municipality said its emergency management division will be monitoring the forecast in the coming days.

“Residents are urged to prepare in advance,” said a statement from the city.

It said the largest threat to homes and property is flying debris and advised people to move things like umbrellas and patio furniture inside, along with anything else that could be picked up by high winds.

People who are able to are also encouraged to clear storm drains of debris to reduce the likelihood of water pooling, as well as trimming dead branches and cutting down dead trees.

1:21 Small community of Tulameen, B.C. hit hard by flooding Small community of Tulameen, B.C. hit hard by flooding

It also said people who have wells should fill water jugs and their bathtub in case of a power outage.

Story continues below advertisement

“Emergency food and water should be on hand for all family members, including pets. All personal vehicles should be filled with fuel and cell phones should be charged,” it said.

“Many households are now solely reliant on cell phones so battery chargers are recommended. Flashlights should also be equipped with new batteries.”

It also said special items like medication, infant formula, equipment for people with disabilities and medication for pets should be gathered before the storm.

The city asked people to sign up for hfxALERT, the municipality’s mass notification system.

Snow squall watch in parts of northern N.S.

Environment Canada has also issued a snow squall watch for Pictou, Antigonish, Inverness, and Victoria counties on Saturday.

“Flurries will develop (Friday night) over eastern Nova Scotia and become more frequent and heavy at times early Saturday. Similar conditions will also spread across western and northern Cape Breton Saturday morning,” Environment Canada said.

“Snow squalls with sudden reduction in visibility or whiteout conditions may form as cold northwesterly winds strengthen.”

It said some areas can expect 15 to 25 centimetres, with wind gusts of 40 to 60 km/h.