Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Annual ‘Coats for Kids’ collection to be distributed at Saskatoon schools

By Brady Ratzlaff Global News
Posted November 21, 2021 12:09 pm
The annual coats for kids collection day gathered 2,000 coates and winter gear for in need kids. View image in full screen
The annual coats for kids collection day gathered 2,000 coates and winter gear for in need kids. Brady Ratzlaff/ Global News

With the colder weather now upon us, the need for winter attire is dire for some families and kids around Saskatoon.

The annual ‘Coats for Kids’ collection day was held in the Bridge City on Nov. 14. Its goal was to collect cold-weather attire for kids in need around the city.

Click to play video: 'Bird-friendly winter gardens' Bird-friendly winter gardens
Bird-friendly winter gardens

This year’s event brought in $28,401 in donations. Over 2,000 coats and winter accessories, or 12 truckloads, were collected for Care and Share Saskatoon with their Coats for Kids campaign.

Story continues below advertisement

Coats, mitts, toques were just some of the essentials being donated by people dropping off used or outgrown winter gear they had.

Event co-host Mark Loshack says without the gear kids may have a hard time getting to school as the temperature drops.

“You’re looking at roughly 1,000 kids a year getting new coats so they can go to school in comfort,” said Loshack. “Because if they are freezing they are not going to school.”

Loshack adds roughly 20,000 coats have been accepted and given to kids in need thanks to Coats for Kids.

Read more: Western Development Museum transformed for Saskatoon Festival of Trees

All items will be distributed to Saskatoon elementary schools from November 22-26.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagWinter tagSaskatoon tagCoats For Kids tagCoats tagToques tagCare and Share Saskatoon tagmitts tagwinter accessories tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers