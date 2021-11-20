Strong winds expected for south shores of Lake Manitoba, Lake Winnipeg Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

People near the south shores of Lake Winnipeg and Lake Manitoba are being told to brace for strong winds that could batter the area Sunday.

Manitoba Infrastructure’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre says high winds could develop early in the morning and lead to ice pileups around the south basin of Lake Manitoba and shorelines from Gimli on the west and Victoria Beach on the east.

Northwest winds gusting up to 80 kilometres per hour throughout the day, coupled with waves, could raise water levels by as much as five feet or more, it says.

Property owners are encouraged to take precautions.

Cold weather preparations

Meantime, the government is advising people to be ready for the cold weather expected to soon settle over the province.

Story continues below advertisement

Although anyone can be at risk if they’re not dressed properly, the province says older adults, young children, people with chronic health conditions, newcomers, and those experiencing homelessness are at greater risk.

People are encouraged to check in regularly with neighbours, friends and older family members, particularly those who are ill or living alone.

With the cold weather arriving, the province says it’s a good time to install a carbon monoxide detector and ensure fuel-burning equipment is working properly.