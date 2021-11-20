Evacuation alert issued for Eastgate, San Ang and Manning Park areas

Due to the continued impact of flooding in B.C., the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) has issued an evacuation alert for properties in Eastgate, San Ang and Manning Park.

“For properties that continue to be impacted by flooding, residents should avoid working in or around flooded areas due to potential dangers; including fallen or unstable trees or utility poles, damaged gas or power lines, or possible contamination,” RDOS staff wrote in a release.

“The public should also stay away from potentially fast moving water due to unstable ground. The RDOS recommends homeowners who are unable to care for themselves during the flooding to leave the affected area. If you need assistance to do so, you can contact Emergency Support Services (ESS) for assistance.”

Story continues below advertisement

The RDOS acknowledges some residents will choose to remain in their homes, but warns that residents need to understand the risks of staying.

“Emergency response crews may be limited or unavailable due to road access issues or other issues related to the flooding such as downed power lines or washed out driveways,” RDOS staff wrote.

“Water wells may have been contaminated due to the flooding. It is advised that only bottled water is consumed, or contact Interior Health to receive information about treating your well and water for personal use.”

The RDOS has a full list of properties under the evacuation alert on its website.

The regional district says there is a potential danger to life, health and property damage in the areas under the alert.

5:11 How B.C.’s flooding event is affecting farmers How B.C.’s flooding event is affecting farmers