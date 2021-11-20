Menu

Traffic

Man dead following vehicle collision in Port Hawkesbury, N.S.

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted November 20, 2021 1:35 pm
Man dead following vehicle collision in Port Hawkesbury, N.S. - image View image in full screen
Alex Schmidt / Getty Images

A 48-year-old Nunavut man has died as a result of a vehicle collision that occurred on Reeves Street in Port Hawkesbury, N.S.

In a release, the RCMP said officers responded to a report of a car that left the road and came to rest in a ditch Saturday at 7:30 a.m.

Read more: 2 people in their 20s killed in rural Nova Scotia collision

The driver and sole occupant of the car died at the scene.

Reeves Street was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Click to play video: 'Clearance bars coming to MacKay Bridge after ‘dramatic increase’ in canopy strikes' Clearance bars coming to MacKay Bridge after ‘dramatic increase’ in canopy strikes
Clearance bars coming to MacKay Bridge after ‘dramatic increase’ in canopy strikes – Oct 14, 2021
