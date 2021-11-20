Man dead following vehicle collision in Port Hawkesbury, N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

A 48-year-old Nunavut man has died as a result of a vehicle collision that occurred on Reeves Street in Port Hawkesbury, N.S.

In a release, the RCMP said officers responded to a report of a car that left the road and came to rest in a ditch Saturday at 7:30 a.m.

The driver and sole occupant of the car died at the scene.

Reeves Street was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

