‘It has to stop’: Legault says Quebec government is preparing to crack down on street gangs

Quebec Premier François Legault said it’s time for the province to crack down on street gang violence, saying Quebecers can expect his government to devote part of its next budget toward the issue.

Speaking to media on Thursday, the premier said it’s time for the provincial government to launch a campaign to dismantle criminal gangs, just as Serge Ménard, who was minister of justice and of public security throughout various Parti Québécois governments, did 20 years ago.

“We’re at the point where this has to stop,” Legault said. “It’s terrible to see a little guy of 16 years old get shot. It’s one thing to fight in the school yard but to get shot in Montreal? That cannot be accepted.”

Legault was referring to Thomas Trudel, who was shot and killed Sunday night in a residential neighbourhood located in Montreal’s Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough after he was approached by a suspect.

Legault’s comments came after he visited a memorial site for the teen Thursday, which Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante also visited to pay her respects earlier this week.

(1/2) En mémoire de Thomas Trudel. Thomas avait 16 ans lorsqu’il nous a été arraché injustement, plus tôt cette semaine. Je peine à trouver les mots justes pour décrire la tragique absurdité et la gratuité du geste qui a mené à la mort de ce jeune homme de St-Michel. #polmtl pic.twitter.com/Ttk35C7aAr — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) November 16, 2021

Montreal police have yet to make an arrest in the case, which is the third killing of a teen by a firearm this year. Authorities say they have increased police patrolling in the area.

Both the mayor and premier say the responsibility to act on the issue is shared with the federal government.

“Banning handguns is federal jurisdiction,” Legault said. “But we still have work to do. Police have to tackle street gangs and the federal government should be making sure fewer firearms are permitted.”

A local community organization, Forum jeunesse de Saint-Michel, said they saw signs that there was easier access to guns and an increasing culture of glorifying arms among teens starting before the pandemic and its lockdowns.

Legault said his government will make an announcement with regards to how it will tackle the issue of street gangs and gun violence next week, when it releases its mini budget on Nov. 25.

“It will be a priority,” the premier said.

— with files from the Canadian Press