6 alleged impaired drivers stopped by Yorkton RCMP, highway patrol within 48 hours

A total of six drivers were stopped for alleged impaired driving after a Yorkton and area traffic initiative earlier this week.

Over a 48-hour period starting mid-afternoon on Monday until Wednesday, the RCMP’s Roving Traffic Unit (RTU) and officers from Saskatchewan Highway Patrol conducted the road safety enforcement.

RCMP RTU Cpl. Bryce Pender said although it was not a dedicated check stop, about 100 vehicles were pulled over.

Pender said they focused primarily on drivers within Yorkton and Highway 16.

“The six drivers tested positive for THC (cannabis) or alcohol. The majority, five, tested positive for THC and one for alcohol. What may be surprising is the drivers who tested positive were stopped during the daytime — one around 9:30 in the morning,” Pender said.

Pender added that drivers need to remain vigilant at all times of the day.

One driver’s license was suspended for 120 days and their vehicle is also impounded for seven days.

The remaining drivers received a three-day suspension and their vehicles were impounded.

The RCMP press release said RTU will continue to concentrate on road and public safety, focusing on different areas of the province at different times.

