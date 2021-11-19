34 inmates, 3 staff from Dorchester Penitentiary in N.B. tested positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) has announced that 34 inmates and three staff members from Dorchester Penitentiary’s medium-security unit in New Brunswick have tested positive for COVID-19.

Contact tracing is ongoing and testing for COVID-19 is offered to inmates and staff within the medium-security unit.

“CSC is currently using rapid tests to help detect positive cases more quickly and take necessary actions accordingly,” CSC said.

Correctional Service Canada said it continues to “actively screen all individuals entering the institution, and decisions regarding access to the site as well as programs and services are made in consideration of public health principles.”

In the meantime, increased cleaning and disinfecting throughout the site are taking place.

According to CSC, close to 86% of inmates at Dorchester Penitentiary medium-level security unit are fully vaccinated and over 88% have received their first dose.

“We continue to offer vaccinations to inmates at all federal correctional institutions,” said CSC.

