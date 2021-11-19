Menu

Health

34 inmates, 3 staff from Dorchester Penitentiary in N.B. tested positive for COVID-19

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted November 19, 2021 6:12 pm
Nearly 100 Saskatoon jail inmates and staff diagnosed with COVID-19 View image in full screen
File photo. Outside of a jail. File / Global News

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) has announced that 34 inmates and three staff members from Dorchester Penitentiary’s medium-security unit in New Brunswick have tested positive for COVID-19.

Contact tracing is ongoing and testing for COVID-19 is offered to inmates and staff within the medium-security unit.

“CSC is currently using rapid tests to help detect positive cases more quickly and take necessary actions accordingly,” CSC said.

Read more: COVID-19: N.B. changes self-isolation rules to curb household transmission

Correctional Service Canada said it continues to “actively screen all individuals entering the institution, and decisions regarding access to the site as well as programs and services are made in consideration of public health principles.”

In the meantime, increased cleaning and disinfecting throughout the site are taking place.

According to CSC, close to 86% of inmates at Dorchester Penitentiary medium-level security unit are fully vaccinated and over 88% have received their first dose.

“We continue to offer vaccinations to inmates at all federal correctional institutions,” said CSC.

