Man accused of driving stolen motorcycle facing 26 charges: Kelowna RCMP

A 33-year-old man, arrested in Kelowna, B.C., on Tuesday for allegedly riding a stolen motorcycle, is now facing 26 charges.

Police said the Kelowna RCMP Target Team, which monitors prolific offenders, spotted someone driving a stolen motorcycle on Tuesday and followed it to an address on Benvoulin Road where they made an arrest.

During a search of the driver arrested, police allege they found suspected GHB, methamphetamine, and prescription narcotics.

Richard Daniel Hill is now facing 26 charges in connection with the arrest on Tuesday and previous incidents which allegedly occurred since early October when police launched an investigation.

Police said they noticed on Oct. 6 that Hill was allegedly breaching a court-ordered condition and officers had been looking to arrest him.

Hill is facing one count of possession of stolen property over $5,000 and possession of a break-in instrument.

He is also facing multiple charges of breaching release and probation orders, possessing scheduled substances and driving while prohibited.

Hill is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Kelowna on Nov. 29 for a bail hearing.

