Crime

Man accused of driving stolen motorcycle facing 26 charges: Kelowna RCMP

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted November 19, 2021 6:08 pm
A file image of a motorcycle. RCMP in Kelowna said they made an arrest in connection with a stolen motorbike this week. View image in full screen
A file image of a motorcycle. RCMP in Kelowna said they made an arrest in connection with a stolen motorbike this week. File / Pixabay

A 33-year-old man, arrested in Kelowna, B.C., on Tuesday for allegedly riding a stolen motorcycle, is now facing 26 charges.

Police said the Kelowna RCMP Target Team, which monitors prolific offenders, spotted someone driving a stolen motorcycle on Tuesday and followed it to an address on Benvoulin Road where they made an arrest.

Read more: Child dies in head-on crash on Highway 97-C near Merritt, B.C.

During a search of the driver arrested, police allege they found suspected GHB, methamphetamine, and prescription narcotics.

Richard Daniel Hill is now facing 26 charges in connection with the arrest on Tuesday and previous incidents which allegedly occurred since early October when police launched an investigation.

Read more: RCMP cleared in Sicamous, B.C. crash that left woman fatally injured

Story continues below advertisement

Police said they noticed on Oct. 6 that Hill was allegedly breaching a court-ordered condition and officers had been looking to arrest him.

Hill is facing one count of possession of stolen property over $5,000 and possession of a break-in instrument.

Read more: Stolen truck and flat-deck trailer from Alberta found in Kelowna; arrest made

He is also facing multiple charges of breaching release and probation orders, possessing scheduled substances and driving while prohibited.

Hill is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Kelowna on Nov. 29 for a bail hearing.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna RCMP investigating Remembrance Day disruption' Kelowna RCMP investigating Remembrance Day disruption
Kelowna RCMP investigating Remembrance Day disruption
