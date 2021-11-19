Local catering company delivers happiness with food to ICUs in Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Food is said to bring a lot of happiness, and Bridges Catering knows food.

The company has spent the past week delivering 144 meals to Sturgeon Community Hospital, 88 meals to the Misericordia Community Hospital and 140 meals to the Grey Nuns Community Hospital.

With meals scheduled for next week, Bridges is reaching close to 600 meals ordered and delivered.

But they aren’t ready to stop there.

With the help of the community, they hope to continue bringing meals to ICU floors across Edmonton until November 30th.

Bridges Catering Operations Manager, Keri Parrano said it’s an easy process to order meals online

“You can purchase a meal, it’s $15 a meal that people are purchasing and that includes our delivery to the hospital. The best part is, once you purchase a meal for a front line worker you can add your own personal touch,” said Parrano,

“We have also been including expressions of gratitude with their purchase of the meal. We are attaching that to the label of the food so the nurses can see that, as well as updating all those expressions of gratitude onto the website.”

Once the meal is dropped off with the nurse, they will read their own message but also have the privilege of reading other’s messages as well.

“The meal includes a QR code so that the nurses can go on that and look at all the expressions of gratitude that has come forth from the community,” said Parrano with a big smile.

Bridges delivered the meals to Grey Nuns Hospital Friday morning where ICU nurse Rob Kroetsch met the company outside to personally thank them and the community.

“We were told yesterday that this was going to happen and that we were going to have these packages sent to us and just the look on people’s eyes,” said Kroetsch.

“That’s obviously all you can see right now, is peoples eyes, but you can judge by the excitement that was brought to the faces of everyone. Everyone was excited.”

These last months have been trying, but the community always seems to come together, leading to a cycle of thanks.

“I want to thank everyone and the community for doing what they’re doing and it’s a tough road,” said Kroetsch. “But we are all in this together.”

If you are looking to purchase a meal head to Bridges Catering and help make a difference.