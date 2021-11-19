COVID-19: 3 new cases in Kawartha Lakes, 1 in Northumberland; HKPR active cases at 15

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported four new cases of COVID-19 over the past 48 hours, according to data released Friday afternoon.

Three of the new cases were reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes and the other was in Northumberland County. The health unit does not issue updates on Thursdays.

The number of active cases for the health unit is at 15, up from 14 on Wednesday. There are eight active cases in Northumberland County (one more), six in the City of Kawartha Lakes (unchanged) and one in Haliburton County (unchanged).

Other COVID-19 data reported by the health unit on Friday:

Resolved cases: 2,447 — two more since Wednesday’s update. The resolved cases make up approximately 97 per cent of the 2,525 cumulative cases since the pandemic’s beginning.

2,447 — two more since Wednesday’s update. The resolved cases make up approximately 97 per cent of the 2,525 cumulative cases since the pandemic’s beginning. Variant cases: 962 — one more since Wednesday’s update. Overall, there have been 532 variant cases in the Kawarthas, 375 in Northumberland County (one more) and 55 in Haliburton County.

962 — one more since Wednesday’s update. Overall, there have been 532 variant cases in the Kawarthas, 375 in Northumberland County (one more) and 55 in Haliburton County. High-risk contacts: 171 — down from 178 reported Wednesday. The health unit notes 12 of the high-risk contacts are missing residence identification, but are included in the overall data.

171 — down from 178 reported Wednesday. The health unit notes 12 of the high-risk contacts are missing residence identification, but are included in the overall data. Outbreaks: None active. Since the pandemic was declared, the health unit has dealt with 74 outbreaks: 30 at long-term care and/or retirement homes, 12 at workplaces, 11 at congregate settings, 11 at community settings, nine at schools and one at a hospital.

None active. Since the pandemic was declared, the health unit has dealt with 74 outbreaks: 30 at long-term care and/or retirement homes, 12 at workplaces, 11 at congregate settings, 11 at community settings, nine at schools and one at a hospital. Hospitalized cases to date: 93 — unchanged since Monday. There is currently one hospitalized case, down one from Wednesday. Since the pandemic began, there have been 53 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 37 in Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County.

93 — unchanged since Monday. There is currently one hospitalized case, down one from Wednesday. Since the pandemic began, there have been 53 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 37 in Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County. Deaths: 76 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported on June 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

76 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported on June 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County. COVID-19 tests: 240,831 tests have been completed in the health unit’s jurisdiction since the pandemic began — an additional 433 since Wednesday’s update.

School cases

School boards as of 3:30 p.m. Friday reported the following cases at schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction:

Vaccination

The health unit’s latest vaccination data, released on Mondays, can be found in this Global News Peterborough article.

The health unit and the Ontario government are teaming up to bring the GO-Vaxx bus to Wilberforce in Haliburton County on Sunday, Nov. 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m at the Lloyd Watson Community Centre (2249 Loop Rd.). The GO-Vaxx bus is a retrofitted GO bus that serves as a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

First, second and third doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be available. Those seeking a third dose are asked to ensure they are eligible to receive this dose before attending.

In response to Ontario’s announcement regarding vaccine booster shots for seniors over 70 and others, the health unit will be holding mass immunization clinics at the following locations:

Fenelon Falls Community Centre

Lindsay Exhibition

Minden Community Centre

Cobourg Community Centre

Keeler Centre in Colborne

Dates and times of each clinic will vary and will be posted on the health unit’s website and available by calling 1-866-888-4577.

