Crime

2 arrested in City of Kawartha Lakes drug trafficking investigation: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 19, 2021 2:15 pm
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP seized drugs and arrested two people during a traffic stop on Hwy. 12. View image in full screen
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP seized drugs and arrested two people during a traffic stop on Hwy. 12. Don Mitchell / Global News

Two people have been arrested as part of a drug trafficking investigation in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, the investigation included a traffic stop on Hwy. 12, on Nov. 7, when members of the OPP’s community street crime unit seized cocaine (339 grams), suspected methamphetamine (76g), dried cannabis (1.43 kg), a “large amount” of assorted cannabis edibles, $540 in cash and a 2007 BMW vehicle.

Read more: Drugs seized, 1 arrested following search of Cobourg home: OPP

Two men, Nick Servinis, 59, of Coboconk, and Brian Mulholland, 39, of Minden Hills Township, were arrested and charged with three counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, and one count of possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of over 30 g of dried cannabis in a public place and possession of cannabis for the purpose of distributing.

Story continues below advertisement

They were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay at a later date, OPP said Friday.

Click to play video: 'Opioid Crisis: Mothers losing children to fentanyl overdoses speak out on small community in crisis' Opioid Crisis: Mothers losing children to fentanyl overdoses speak out on small community in crisis
