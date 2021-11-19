2 arrested in City of Kawartha Lakes drug trafficking investigation: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been arrested as part of a drug trafficking investigation in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, the investigation included a traffic stop on Hwy. 12, on Nov. 7, when members of the OPP’s community street crime unit seized cocaine (339 grams), suspected methamphetamine (76g), dried cannabis (1.43 kg), a “large amount” of assorted cannabis edibles, $540 in cash and a 2007 BMW vehicle.

Two men, Nick Servinis, 59, of Coboconk, and Brian Mulholland, 39, of Minden Hills Township, were arrested and charged with three counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, and one count of possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of over 30 g of dried cannabis in a public place and possession of cannabis for the purpose of distributing.

They were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay at a later date, OPP said Friday.