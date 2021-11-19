Canada scrapping PCR COVID-19 test for short cross-border trips

Send this page to someone via email

By the end of the month, fully vaccinated Canadians returning home from international trips of 72 hours or less won’t have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test.

The new rule goes into effect on Nov. 30, and only applies to Canadian citizens, permanent residents or individuals registered under the Indian Act.

The exemption also applies to children under 12, and individuals with medical exemptions to the COVID-19 vaccination.

However, fully vaccinated Canadians returning from trips longer than 72 hours will still be required to show proof of a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test upon return.

Currently, people must show a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours of their scheduled flight or arrival at the border, or proof of a previous positive test result taken between 14 and 180 days before travel.

Some private companies in the United States offer PCR tests for travellers for more than $200, which border town mayors have complained about as rules around travel eased.

“Are we going to force people to spend hundreds or thousands of dollars every time they want to come back to Canada with their family?” Niagara Falls, Ont., Mayor Jim Diodati previously told Global News.

“That’s the question that we’d like to know and we’re waiting for some answers.”

1:54 Tourism industry calls for end of PCR test requirements Tourism industry calls for end of PCR test requirements – Nov 10, 2021

Friday’s announcement included a slew of other border measure changes, such as expanding the list of acceptable COVID-19 vaccines travellers may have when entering Canada.

The measure, which will also start Nov. 30, includes vaccines such as Sinopharm, Sinovac and COVAXIN, matching the World Health Organization Emergency Use Listing.

Also starting Nov. 30, vaccination will be required for travel within and out of Canada. A negative COVID-19 molecular test will no longer be accepted as an alternative to vaccination unless travellers have an exemption, such as a legitimate medical reason not to be vaccinated.

Furthermore, come Jan. 15, certain groups of travellers currently exempt from entry requirements will only be allowed to enter Canada if they are fully vaccinated with one of the vaccines approved for entry into the country.

Some of these groups include international students who are 18 years old and older, professional and amateur athletes, individuals with valid work permits and essential service providers like truck drivers.

After that day, unvaccinated or partially vaccinated foreign nationals can only enter Canada if they meet the criteria for limited exceptions. Those groups include agricultural and food processing workers, marine crew members, those entering on compassionate grounds, new permanent residents, resettling refugees and some children under the age of 18.

More to come.