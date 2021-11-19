Menu

Canada

Kingston BIA’s winter programming ‘C’est l’hiver’ kicks off

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 19, 2021 1:30 pm
Downtown Kingston BIA's new winter programming officially starts Friday, Nov. 19, with local businesses offering special gifts to shoppers visiting downtown stores. View image in full screen
Downtown Kingston BIA's new winter programming officially starts Friday, Nov. 19, with local businesses offering special gifts to shoppers visiting downtown stores. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Special winter programming designed to be enjoyed while keeping safe during the COVID-19 pandemic begins Friday in Kingston.

The Downtown Kingston BIA has organized a new months-long event this year called “C’est l’hiver,” meaning “it’s winter” in French.

Read more: How to stay safe during the return of Kingston’s Nighttime Santa Claus Parade

“After a long couple of years of COVID-19 interruptions, we were looking for a way to communicate positivity and hope to the community, ” said Marijo Cuerrier, executive director of the BIA.

The new programming will still include classics, like the ice rink in Springer Market Square, Febfest and the Nighttime Santa Parade, which takes place Saturday, Nov. 20.

Other notable events such as Santa’s Village, the addition of winter patios at certain downtown restaurants, and a window decorating contest, will also be on the docket over the next several weeks.

The new winter program kicks off Nov. 19 with what the BIA is dubbing “Festive Friday” — when downtown businesses will be handing out special gifts from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Read more: Kingston Holiday Market goes virtual for 2nd year in a row

Shoppers will also receive a special gift on Friday, Dec. 10, promoting the second Festive Friday event.

For a full list of events on this winter season, see the BIA’s website here.

Click to play video: 'Kingston Santa Claus Parade returns with safety protocol in place' Kingston Santa Claus Parade returns with safety protocol in place
Kingston Santa Claus Parade returns with safety protocol in place
