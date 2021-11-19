Kingston BIA’s winter programming ‘C’est l’hiver’ kicks off

Send this page to someone via email

Special winter programming designed to be enjoyed while keeping safe during the COVID-19 pandemic begins Friday in Kingston.

The Downtown Kingston BIA has organized a new months-long event this year called “C’est l’hiver,” meaning “it’s winter” in French.

“After a long couple of years of COVID-19 interruptions, we were looking for a way to communicate positivity and hope to the community, ” said Marijo Cuerrier, executive director of the BIA.

The new programming will still include classics, like the ice rink in Springer Market Square, Febfest and the Nighttime Santa Parade, which takes place Saturday, Nov. 20.

Other notable events such as Santa’s Village, the addition of winter patios at certain downtown restaurants, and a window decorating contest, will also be on the docket over the next several weeks.

The new winter program kicks off Nov. 19 with what the BIA is dubbing “Festive Friday” — when downtown businesses will be handing out special gifts from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Shoppers will also receive a special gift on Friday, Dec. 10, promoting the second Festive Friday event.

For a full list of events on this winter season, see the BIA’s website here.

