Politics

MP Kevin Vuong apologizes to prime minister, Liberals and supporters after being ousted by party

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 19, 2021 10:48 am
Click to play video: 'Canada election: Kevin Vuong to continue as Independent MP for Spadina-Fort York' Canada election: Kevin Vuong to continue as Independent MP for Spadina-Fort York
Following a controversial federal election win, Spadina-Fort York MP-elect Kevin Vuong says he will continue as an Independent. It comes following numerous calls for him to step down. Brittany Rosen reports – Sep 26, 2021

OTTAWA – Embattled Toronto MP Kevin Vuong, who was ditched by the Liberals days before the federal election after failing to disclose a withdrawn sexual assault charge, has apologized to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The apology came as the former naval reservist and businessman appeared on the Toronto radio show Moore in the Morning in his first interview since the Sept. 20 election.

Read more: Ousted Liberal Kevin Vuong says he will continue as independent MP amid calls to resign

While Vuong was disavowed as the Liberal candidate for Spadina-Fort York, he was nonetheless elected to Parliament and is set to take his seat as an Independent MP next week.

Vuong declined during the interview to discuss the allegation, saying he was concentrating on being a good member of Parliament for his constituents.

READ MORE: ‘It’s taken away our voice’: Calls grow for ousted Liberal Kevin Vuong to resign

But he did say he deeply regretted not disclosing the charge, which was laid in 2019 and later dropped, while being vetted as a Liberal candidate.

Vuong says he was “naive” and “too eager” to become a Liberal MP, and only found out the party was dropping him as a candidate shortly before the news was reported in the media.

Click to play video: 'Elected but rejected: ex-Liberal Kevin Vuong wins seat, will sit as independent, angering some voters' Elected but rejected: ex-Liberal Kevin Vuong wins seat, will sit as independent, angering some voters
© 2021 The Canadian Press
