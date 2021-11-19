Menu

Canada

Bathroom renovation in the cards for Hamilton man after $250K scratch ticket win

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 19, 2021 9:50 am
Justin Szajnowski of Hamilton is $250,000 richer after winning the top prize with OLG's Instant Merry & Bright scratch game. View image in full screen
Justin Szajnowski of Hamilton is $250,000 richer after winning the top prize with OLG's Instant Merry & Bright scratch game. OLG

A small business owner from Hamilton, Ont., says he’ll be giving the gift of a dream master bathroom to his better half after a $250,000 lottery win.

Justin Szajnowski, 41, picked up the top prize with OLG‘s Instant Merry and Bright scratch game following a purchase at Rockland Variety on Rymal Road.

Read more: 2 Hamilton-area residents each pick up 6-figure cheques following lottery wins

“We were hooting and hollering enough to attract the attention of our daughter who came to see what was going on. It was pretty crazy,” said Szajnowski after discovering the win during morning coffee on Halloween.

“I never thought it would be me winning the lottery.”

Szajnowski said he and his wife will be making “more decisions” on what to do with the remaining money after the renovation.

