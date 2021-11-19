Menu

Crime

Teen charged after stolen SUV involved in Hwy. 7 collision in Norwood: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 19, 2021 9:49 am
Click to play video: 'Hwy. 7 collision in Norwood involves stolen SUV: Peterborough County OPP' Hwy. 7 collision in Norwood involves stolen SUV: Peterborough County OPP
Peterborough County OPP say a collision on Hwy. 7 in Norwood on Thursday involved a stolen vehicle.

A Brampton teenager faces charges in connection with a collision on Hwy. 7 in Norwood on Thursday involving a stolen vehicle.

The collision, around 7:15 a.m. near Asphodel 10th Line, involved an SUV that struck a utility trailer being towed by another vehicle.

Read more: Hwy. 7 collision in Norwood involves stolen vehicle: Peterborough County OPP

Peterborough County OPP said no injuries were reported.

Yet police say the driver of the SUV allegedly fled the scene on foot but was located by officers in the village. Police determined the SUV had been reported stolen from the Greater Toronto Area.

A 16-year-old from Brampton was arrested and charged with two counts possession of property obtained by crime (over $5,000 and under $5,000), one count each of obstructing a peace officer, failure to remain at the scene of a collision, Class G1 licence holder unaccompanied by a qualified driver, and driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available.

He was later released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 10, 2022.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the accused cannot be identified.

Click to play video: 'Thieves lifting vehicles off driveways within minutes' Thieves lifting vehicles off driveways within minutes
