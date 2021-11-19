Teen charged after stolen SUV involved in Hwy. 7 collision in Norwood: Peterborough County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Brampton teenager faces charges in connection with a collision on Hwy. 7 in Norwood on Thursday involving a stolen vehicle.

The collision, around 7:15 a.m. near Asphodel 10th Line, involved an SUV that struck a utility trailer being towed by another vehicle.

Peterborough County OPP said no injuries were reported.

Yet police say the driver of the SUV allegedly fled the scene on foot but was located by officers in the village. Police determined the SUV had been reported stolen from the Greater Toronto Area.

A 16-year-old from Brampton was arrested and charged with two counts possession of property obtained by crime (over $5,000 and under $5,000), one count each of obstructing a peace officer, failure to remain at the scene of a collision, Class G1 licence holder unaccompanied by a qualified driver, and driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available.

Story continues below advertisement

He was later released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 10, 2022.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the accused cannot be identified.