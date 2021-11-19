Air Canada pulls out of federal aid program as business rebounds

Send this page to someone via email

Air Canada is pulling out of from the federal government’s $5.375 billion aid program as its business rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company has used the aid package to refund customers’ non-refundable tickets, the airline said Friday. Out of the total aid available, $3.975 billion was not used.

“We are recalling employees, adding new routes and frequencies to our network, and restoring services, and, last quarter, we completed a $7.1-billion financing,” said Michael Rousseau, president and CEO of Air Canada, in a statement.

“We deeply appreciate the Government of Canada’s support as this helped maintain a level playing field at a time when governments around the world, recognizing the importance of air travel to their economies, were also assisting their national carriers in the face of the unprecedented downturn caused by COVID-19.”

Rousseau added the government’s aid preserved thousands of jobs, and helped Air Canada raise additional liquidity on its own to manage the pandemic and plan for the post-pandemic market.

In April, the federal government announced it would be supporting Air Canada with a multi-billion dollar deal to help cope with massive financial losses and millions in customer refunds for cancelled trip because of the pandemic.

