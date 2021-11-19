Port Burwell Public School closed due to extent of COVID-19 cases

Send this page to someone via email

The Thames Valley District School Board said Port Burwell Public School, southeast of Aylmer, will be temporarily closed for in-person learning effective Friday due to COVID-19.

The board said continuing in-person learning at the school in Port Burwell, Ont., would pose “a challenge with the current number of cases impacting several classes.”

By the board’s count, there were eight active cases associated with the school as of Thursday.

Starting Friday, students will move from in-person learning to virtual learning. The school is expected to reopen Nov. 29.

The board said classroom teachers will contact students and their families with further details. Families needing technological support are asked to contact the school office, the board added.

Story continues below advertisement

“The safety of all students, staff, and community members is a priority and decisions related to school closures are not made lightly,” the board said in a statement.

“Thames Valley understands this is a challenging time for families and staff and TVDSB is available to provide support.”

The board has provided information on mental health and wellbeing resources on the school board’s website.