Canada

Man sentenced to 2 years in jail for Toronto hit-and-run that killed 17-year-old girl

By Ryan Rocca & Catherine McDonald Global News
Posted November 18, 2021 6:34 pm
Click to play video: 'Toronto man pleads guilty to fatal hit-and-run' Toronto man pleads guilty to fatal hit-and-run
WATCH ABOVE: (Dec. 16, 2020) Catherine McDonald was in court when an agreed statement of facts described when Shawn Ramsey hit the two sisters and drove off – Dec 16, 2020

A man has been sentenced to nearly two years in jail and was given a seven-year driving ban for a hit-and-run in Toronto that left a 17-year-old girl dead and her sister injured.

Shawn Ramsey was sentenced Thursday in connection with the June 7, 2020 collision at Keele Street and Calvington Drive in North York.

In December 2020, Ramsey pled guilty, and admitted to driving the SUV that struck the teenaged sisters in the early morning hours.

As Ramsey made a left-hand turn onto Calvington Drive, he struck both Olivia and Julia Sarracini in the crosswalk with his vehicle. Julia was thrown a short distance. Olivia was thrown several metres.

Continuing westbound on Calvington Drive, Ramsey drove over Olivia, who was laying in the roadway.

Ramsey braked briefly, but then fled at a high speed.

Olivia died at the scene.

Two days after the collision, Ramsey turned himself in to police.

Before sentencing, he gave a statement and apologized profusely to the victims’ family.

Ramsey’s jail sentence is two years less three days, taking into account pretrial time served. He was also given two years’ probation.

