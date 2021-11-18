COVID-19 cases climb in Kingston as businesses prepare for holiday shopping

KFL&A Public Health has confirmed that almost half of recent COVID-19 cases are untraceable due to community spread.

That’s news that nobody wants to hear and it’s alarming for businesses as they prepare for what is traditionally the busiest part of the shopping year.

“Hoping for the best and preparing for the worst is as much as we can do right now,” said Amanda Findlay, the owner of Go Green Baby.

Findlay’s core customer base is parents of small children and pregnant women. She says she’s seen a drop in foot traffic to her store over the last week as COVID-19 numbers have increased in the region.

“It’s understandable but also a little scary, because the last year and a half has been really, really hard and we’ve been trying all sorts of different things to keep our business afloat,” said Findlay.

Shopping heading into Christmas is critical for many retailers every year, even moreso during the pandemic, according to Crock-A-Doodle manager Kim Mittal.

“This is our season. This is where we make most of our money and last year we missed out on it because we were closed, so we’re hoping to recoup our costs this year,” Mittal told Global Kingston.

For the last three days, Dr. Piotr Oglaza, KFL&A’s medical officer of health, has been emphasizing community spread is here and the best way for residents to protect themselves is to get vaccinated and stay home if they are sick.

“Do not interact with members of your own household when symptomatic. That’s what is often leading to a number of exposures in workplaces and social settings,” said Dr. Oglaza.

The Greater Sudbury Public Health Unit has seen a similar surge in COVID-19 cases and two weeks ago re-implemented stricter measures.

They’ve reinstated capacity limits and physical distancing at non-essential businesses, strengthened masking requirements for organized public events both indoors and outdoors and require proof of vaccination for anyone 12 and older participating in organized sports.

Earlier this week, Dr. Oglaza said tighter restrictions could return to Kingston as well.

“If we continue to see the spread, especially in settings where perhaps a reduction in capacity limit could be considered, that is definitely something that will be on the table for discussion,” said Dr. Oglaza.

The current COVID-19 case count in KFL&A stands at 199, with a dozen people in hospital and three on ventilators.