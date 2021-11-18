Kingston police looking for vehicle involved in numerous dangerous driving incidents

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Kingston, Ont., are looking for a driver they say was involved in several dangerous driving incidents.

Police say from Nov. 15 to Nov. 18, a white, four-door Mazda hatchback has been involved in nine separate incidents that caused danger to the public.

Police say the car was last seen Thursday driving in a parking lot at John Counter Boulevard and Montreal Street.

When police approached the vehicle, the man driving the car sped away, striking a parked car.

The white Mazda was able to escape police going south down Montreal Street.

Still, police say the car is significantly damaged, especially the front end on the driver’s side.

Police ask anyone who sees the vehicle to contact them immediately.