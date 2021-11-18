Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kingston police looking for vehicle involved in numerous dangerous driving incidents

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 18, 2021 3:51 pm
Kingston police are looking for this vehicle, which they say has been involved in several dangerous driving incidents. It may be heavily damaged, police say. View image in full screen
Kingston police are looking for this vehicle, which they say has been involved in several dangerous driving incidents. It may be heavily damaged, police say. Kingston police

Police in Kingston, Ont., are looking for a driver they say was involved in several dangerous driving incidents.

Police say from Nov. 15 to Nov. 18, a white, four-door Mazda hatchback has been involved in nine separate incidents that caused danger to the public.

Police say the car was last seen Thursday driving in a parking lot at John Counter Boulevard and Montreal Street.

Read more: Man steals bench from Indigenous centre: Kingston police

When police approached the vehicle, the man driving the car sped away, striking a parked car.

The white Mazda was able to escape police going south down Montreal Street.

Still, police say the car is significantly damaged, especially the front end on the driver’s side.

Story continues below advertisement

Police ask anyone who sees the vehicle to contact them immediately.

Click to play video: 'Dashcam footage captures dangerous driving on B.C. highway' Dashcam footage captures dangerous driving on B.C. highway
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kingston Police tagDangerous Driving tagKingston Police crime tagcrime kingston police tagpolice dangerous driving tagdangerous driving police tagkingston police dangerous driving tagwhite mazda tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers