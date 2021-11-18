Hamilton police say Monday morning shooting targeted wrong house

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Hamilton police have provided an update after shots were fired into a residence on the east mountain earlier in the week.

Investigators say they believe the incident, near Upper Kenilworth Avenue and Mohawk Road East at about 1 a.m. on Monday, was targeted.

Police also believe, however, that the suspects identified the wrong residence.

No physical injuries were reported and detectives have asked area residents to check their security cameras for any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamilton Police at 905-546-3851.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Story continues below advertisement