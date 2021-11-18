Menu

Crime

Hamilton police say Monday morning shooting targeted wrong house

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted November 18, 2021 2:54 pm
Hamilton Police continue to investigate after shots were fired Monday morning on the east mountain. View image in full screen
Hamilton Police continue to investigate after shots were fired Monday morning on the east mountain. Global News

Hamilton police have provided an update after shots were fired into a residence on the east mountain earlier in the week.

Investigators say they believe the incident, near Upper Kenilworth Avenue and Mohawk Road East at about 1 a.m. on Monday, was targeted.

Police also believe, however, that the suspects identified the wrong residence.

Read more: Shots fired overnight on Hamilton’s east Mountain

No physical injuries were reported and detectives have asked area residents to check their security cameras for any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamilton Police at 905-546-3851.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

