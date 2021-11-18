Traffic through Coutts border crossing slows significantly after post reopening rush

Send this page to someone via email

On Nov. 8, 2021, non-essential travellers from Canada were allowed south through land border crossings for the first time since March of 2020.

Jim Willett, mayor of the Village of Coutts, located at Alberta’s largest land border crossing, said the small community was quite overwhelmed on Sunday evening and into Monday.

At times, several kilometres of traffic stretched down the highway.

“It was a stressful time for some of us in the village,” he said.

However, that quickly changed.

According to U.S. Customs & Border Protection a total of 6,248 people entered Montana at the Sweetgrass port of entry between Nov. 8 and 14.

On Monday, 2,545 people crossed, dropping to 839 Tuesday, 877 Wednesday, 674 on Thursday, 509 on Friday, 413 on Saturday, and 391 on Sunday.

“I think all the snowbirds in (Alberta) decided they had to get through in the first 24 hours,” Willett joked.

“By 3:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon they were all gone,” said Willett. “The next day there was a bit of a line-up, and from then on it’s been normal, probably a little less than normal because people are waiting for the PCR test to go away.”

Peter Jennings, owner of a hotel and restaurant in Great Falls, Montana, said he’s been noticing more Canadians in the area.

“We’ve definitely seen an increase in license plates north of the border since the 8th, which is great, glad to have you back,” Jennings said.

Reaction to scrapping PCR testing

The federal government is expected to announce changes to Canada-U.S. border restrictions before the end of the week, making three day trips much less expensive by eliminating the need for PCR testing.

Travellers must be fully vaccinated to enter the U.S. and provide a negative PCR test to return.

But Willett said anyone who has entered the United States is likely in it for the long haul, and not just for a day trip or weekend getaway due to the testing requirements.

“Even if you could get (the test) in Canada and make the trip, you’re still paying for the test.”

Willett said many people who live in the southernmost parts of the province do so because they’re so close to the border.

“They like the advantage of being that close to the U.S. where you can drop down and pick up a tank of gas for less money, you can pick up some adult beverages, you can meet with friends, you can do things you know that a lot of people haven’t been able to do for a long time.

“I think a lot of people are waiting to make the trip south, just for that reason. I know I was,” Willett said.

“Just the encouragement of knowing this restriction is going away makes everybody feel a whole lot better,” Jennings admitted.

“This PCR test coming off is going to be the icing on the cake,” Willett said. “Even if you could get it in Canada and make the trip, you’re still paying for the test.”

