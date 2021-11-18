Okanagan SPCA locations making room for emergency boarding of displaced pets

Send this page to someone via email

Pets are not being left out of the concerted response to catastrophic damage left behind from storms and flooding across Southern B.C.

“The BC SPCA has already begun emergency boarding for pets of evacuees at our location in Kamloops, and we’re providing supplies and pet food for those who have been displaced,” Geoff Urton of the BC SPCA said in a press release.

“Shelter animals are being transferred out of the Kamloops facility to other SPCA locations in the Okanagan to make more room for emergency boarding of incoming pets.”

Urton said the BC SPCA has also provided emergency boarding for pets affected in Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Langley and Cowichan. They’re also working to provide evacuees with food, crates and other urgent pet supplies through Emergency Support Services centres as they are set up.

B.C. SPCA officers are also standing by to assist Emergency Services, as directed, in the Fraser Valley, and is in communication with the affected industries.

Due to recent flooding and evacuation orders, the Abbotsford BC SPCA is closed. All animals have been relocated to safe BC SPCA shelter locations.

The B.C. government has declared a state of emergency connected to the flooding.

The emergency act gives the province the ability to acquire or use any land, or personal property, considered necessary to prevent, respond to or alleviate the effects of an emergency or disaster.

If you are an evacuee in need of emergency boarding, pet supplies or pet food or your farm has been affected by the floods, please contact the following agencies:

For emergency boarding of pets, please contact the BC SPCA Call Centre at 1.855.622.7722.

Any agriculture producer who is impacted by flooding should contact their local authority or First Nation for the geographic area they reside in- 911 or local EOC: https://emergency.rdos.bc.ca/

TNRD (Thompson-Nicola Regional District) Emergency Operations Centre call: 1.866.377.7188 or email: emergency@tnrd.ca

Anyone affected by flooding can contact the ESS Call Centre that can be reached toll free in B.C. at 1-800-585-9559.