Hwy. 7 collision in Norwood involves stolen vehicle: Peterborough County OPP

Peterborough County OPP say a collision on Hwy. 7 in Norwood on Thursday morning involved a stolen vehicle.

Around 7:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of a collision involving an SUV that had struck a utility trailer being towed by another vehicle. The incident occurred along the highway near Asphodel 10th Line on the east side of the village.

OPP say investigators determined the SUV had been reported stolen. The driver was located and taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

Const. Joe Ayotte tells Global News Peterborough that the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released on Friday.

