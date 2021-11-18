Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Hwy. 7 collision in Norwood involves stolen vehicle: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 18, 2021 11:47 am
Click to play video: 'Hwy. 7 collision in Norwood involves stolen SUV: Peterborough County OPP' Hwy. 7 collision in Norwood involves stolen SUV: Peterborough County OPP
Peterborough County OPP say a collision on Hwy. 7 in Norwood on Thursday morning involved a stolen vehicle.

Peterborough County OPP say a collision on Hwy. 7 in Norwood on Thursday morning involved a stolen vehicle.

Around 7:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of a collision involving an SUV that had struck a utility trailer being towed by another vehicle. The incident occurred along the highway near Asphodel 10th Line on the east side of the village.

OPP say investigators determined the SUV had been reported stolen. The driver was located and taken into custody.

Read more: Stolen pickup truck strikes police cruisers on Highway 7 east of Peterborough: OPP

No injuries were reported.

Const. Joe Ayotte tells Global News Peterborough that the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Thieves lifting vehicles off driveways within minutes' Thieves lifting vehicles off driveways within minutes
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Stolen Vehicle tagPeterborough County tagPeterborough County OPP tagHighway 7 tagNorwood tagHwy 7 tagStolen SUV tagHwy. 7 Collision tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers