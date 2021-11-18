Menu

Crime

2 arrests,100 grams of cocaine seized after house search in Selkirk, Man.

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted November 18, 2021 10:07 am
Picture of seized items . View image in full screen
Picture of seized items . RCMP

A search of a house on Britannia Close in Selkirk, Man., led to two arrests and the seizure of approximately 100 grams of cocaine as well as a small amount of Canadian money, police said.

On Nov. 12, RCMP officers from the east district crime reduction enforcement support team (CREST), Selkirk detachment, and Manitoba East District, executed a search warrant at the house.

Officers say they arrested two females, a 44-year-old and a 41-year-old from Selkirk. They have both since been released and are set to appear in court on Jan. 31 in Selkirk.

The 41-year-old is facing charges of trafficking and possessing property obtained by crime. The 44-year-old faces a charge of possessing a controlled substance.

RCMP continues to investigate.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
