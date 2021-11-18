SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ryerson University to restrict unvaccinated students, those with undeclared status from winter timetables

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted November 18, 2021 11:01 am
Click to play video: 'New COVID-19 vaccine requirement in effect at Ryerson University' New COVID-19 vaccine requirement in effect at Ryerson University
WATCH ABOVE: As post-secondary students continue to settle in to a new school year, a new vaccine requirement has been added to the mix at Ryerson University. Shallima Maharaj reports – Oct 18, 2021

Ryerson University says students who are unvaccinated against COVID-19 or whose status is undeclared by midnight Sunday will not receive their winter timetables or be able to add courses.

Furthermore, all undergraduate, graduate and law students who remain “non-compliant” by Dec. 15 will be removed from any in-person courses next semester and “may lose access to key Ryerson systems, such as RAMSS,” according to the school’s updated policy.

Read more: Several Ontario universities strengthening campus COVID-19 vaccination policies

Students must still update their status regardless of whether or not they plan to come to campus.

“As you may need to visit campus unexpectedly, this is one of many health and safety measures the university has implemented to prioritize everyone’s wellbeing,” the university wrote, adding it expected that most students would have some sort of in-person learning component in the new year.

Story continues below advertisement

Students who have applied for exemptions who have not yet heard back still have to indicate their status, as well.

A decision on exemptions will be made the week of Nov. 22.

Read more: COVID-19: U of T to require all those on campus to be vaccinated or have negative test result

“Ryerson will continue to work to support the needs of students in exceptional circumstances, including international students, and Canadian students living abroad, who may not be able to be fully compliant by these timelines due to vaccine access issues in home countries.”

However, the school wrote “exceptional circumstances will only be considered for maintaining winter course enrollments past the drop/add period, not vaccination itself.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coronavirus tagCOVID tagOntario Coronavirus tagOntario COVID tagRyerson University tagRyerson tagCOVID vaccine status tagOntario Vaccine Status tagRyerson University Vaccine Status tagryerson winter semester tagRyerson Winter Status tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers