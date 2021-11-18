Ryerson University to restrict unvaccinated students, those with undeclared status from winter timetables

Ryerson University says students who are unvaccinated against COVID-19 or whose status is undeclared by midnight Sunday will not receive their winter timetables or be able to add courses.

Furthermore, all undergraduate, graduate and law students who remain “non-compliant” by Dec. 15 will be removed from any in-person courses next semester and “may lose access to key Ryerson systems, such as RAMSS,” according to the school’s updated policy.

Students must still update their status regardless of whether or not they plan to come to campus.

“As you may need to visit campus unexpectedly, this is one of many health and safety measures the university has implemented to prioritize everyone’s wellbeing,” the university wrote, adding it expected that most students would have some sort of in-person learning component in the new year.

Students who have applied for exemptions who have not yet heard back still have to indicate their status, as well.

A decision on exemptions will be made the week of Nov. 22.

“Ryerson will continue to work to support the needs of students in exceptional circumstances, including international students, and Canadian students living abroad, who may not be able to be fully compliant by these timelines due to vaccine access issues in home countries.”

However, the school wrote “exceptional circumstances will only be considered for maintaining winter course enrollments past the drop/add period, not vaccination itself.”