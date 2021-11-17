Menu

Canada

Pinehouse RCMP requesting assistance to locate wanted man

By Jacob Carr Global News
Posted November 17, 2021 10:41 pm
Photo of Jerry Tinker, whom the Pinehouse RCMP are currently attempting to locate. View image in full screen
Photo of Jerry Tinker, whom the Pinehouse RCMP are currently attempting to locate. Pinehouse RCMP

Pinehouse RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a wanted male, Jerry Tinker.

On November 10, 2021, Tinker was charged with failure to comply with two-court-directed conditions, and as a result, a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

The breached conditions were related to a September 2021 investigation that resulted in Tinker being charged with one count of uttering threats against a person, and one count of resisting/obstructing a peace officer.

Pinehouse RCMP officers are actively trying to locate Tinker and urge anyone with information about his whereabouts to report it to police.

Story continues below advertisement

Tinker is described as 6 feet tall and 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The RCMP cautions that if someone locates him or knows where he is, to not approach him. Immediately call the local police service.

Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at http://www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

 

 

Crime tagRCMP tagPolice tagArrest tagCrime Stoppers tagWarrant tagPublic Assistance tagPinehouse RCMP tag

