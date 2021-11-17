Pinehouse RCMP requesting assistance to locate wanted man

Send this page to someone via email

Pinehouse RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a wanted male, Jerry Tinker.

On November 10, 2021, Tinker was charged with failure to comply with two-court-directed conditions, and as a result, a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

The breached conditions were related to a September 2021 investigation that resulted in Tinker being charged with one count of uttering threats against a person, and one count of resisting/obstructing a peace officer.

Pinehouse RCMP officers are actively trying to locate Tinker and urge anyone with information about his whereabouts to report it to police.

Tinker is described as 6 feet tall and 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The RCMP cautions that if someone locates him or knows where he is, to not approach him. Immediately call the local police service.

Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at http://www.saskcrimestoppers.com.