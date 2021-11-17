Saskatoon residents deal with aftermath of first big snowfall as City clears roadways

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon’s first snowstorm of the season hit Tuesday night, bringing icy roads and strong winds with it.

Residents are trying to cope with the aftermath.

A good Samaritan, Kenneth Gamble, said he had been helping others all Wednesday morning.

“I shoveled all of my neighbours’ vehicles around so they can actually get out so, fun in the sun,” said Gamble.

With a dangerous mix of icy roads and 80 km/h to 90 km/h winds, many vehicles hit the ditch.

Operations manager with Astro Towing Ltd., Trent Kavanagh, said, “I was out helping a customer late last night and it was, you were holding onto the truck just to keep your footing, like it was just it was that windy that you were losing your balance just trying to stay up in the wind.”

The towing company saw upwards of 300 calls since the snow began to fall.

Kavanagh noted that although Saskatoon was seeing bad weather, the worst area he experienced throughout the storm was on Highway 11 where there was zero visibility.

People were simply abandoning vehicles in ditches or leaving them on the side of the highway, according to Kavanagh.

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) noted that within a 24-hour span there were 27 collisions reported, with only two involved injuries.

“We would remind community members to drive with caution for winter conditions; allowing additional time to arrive at a destination, reducing speeds, and increase following distance with the vehicle ahead. It is also advised that motorists clear the snow and ice from their vehicle prior to their departure,” said Joshua Grella in a statement to Global News.

Roadways manager with the City of Saskatoon, Tracy Danielson, said main roadways in the city are being cleared as quickly as possible.

“Priority street grating will continue throughout the day and night until we’re done and we expect that to be completed in less than 72 hours,” said Danielson.

Streets will then be sprinkled with sand to allow vehicles more traction on ice and snow.

After that process, the City and contractors will lay down salt to further break down the ice build up on roadways.

Although Saskatoon’s first snow storm has brought turmoil to the city, many noted, it has been nothing in comparison to last years’ early November dump of 35 centimetres.