Former nuclear reactor space in Saskatoon gets the all-clear

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) says its nuclear research reactor in Saskatoon has been safely decommissioned and the space could now be used for regular office use.

The Safe Low-Power Kritical Experiment (SLOWPOKE-2) reactor was commissioned in March 1981.

Read more: Saskatchewan eyes small nuclear reactor advancements with 3 other provinces

Officials said the multi-year transition involved defuelling the reactor and transporting the shoebox-sized uranium core to the United States.

“SLOWPOKE-2 leaves a strong legacy in Saskatchewan and proves, now more than ever, that nuclear is safe, reliable and sustainable,” Minister Responsible for SRC Jeremy Harrison said in a press release on Wednesday.

“This is another example of SRC demonstrating leadership and expertise.”

Story continues below advertisement

SLOWPOKE-2 was used for doing neutron activation analysis to determine uranium and other elemental concentrations for various industries. Throughout its lifespan, the reactor conducted nearly 240,000 analytical tests.

1:49 Experts weigh in on possibility of nuclear energy in Saskatchewan Experts weigh in on possibility of nuclear energy in Saskatchewan – Feb 18, 2021

Officials said, over the past years, testing had decreased and newer technologies were adopted at SRC’s facility in Saskatoon.

“SRC is incredibly proud of the role our SLOWPOKE-2 played in adding value to the province by performing analytical testing for industry for the past 38 years,” SRC president and CEO Mike Crabtree said in a statement.

“This hands-on experience with the SLOWPOKE-2 can be applied to emerging nuclear technology, such as small modular reactors, as we consider how to power our future.”

The Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission has officially deemed the decommissioning complete, according to officials.

Advertisement