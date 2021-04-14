Menu

Environment

Saskatchewan eyes small nuclear reactor advancements with 3 other provinces

By Anna McMillan Global News
Posted April 14, 2021 3:49 pm
Premiers Doug Ford, Blaine Higgs, Scott Moe and Jason Kenney held a virtual press conference on Wednesday regarding Alberta joining Ontario, New Brunswick and Saskatchewan in exploring the feasibility of small modular nuclear reactors as a clean energy option.

Alberta has joined Saskatchewan, Ontario and New Brunswick in their effort to advance small-scale nuclear technology in Canada.

On Wednesday, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney signed on to a memorandum of understanding for advancing small modular nuclear reactor (SMR) technology. The agreement was previously signed by New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan in 2019.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said SMRs are a clean energy option that can help address climate change.

“There’s no reason at all that we couldn’t be participating in the… production and some of the early investments in this technology for the benefit of people across this nation,” Moe said at a news conference on Wednesday.

SMRs are smaller than nuclear plants and produce less energy. Advancing the technology could create jobs and attract investment, Moe said.

Former Saskatchewan environment minister Dustin Duncan previously projected SMRs won’t be established in the province for many years.

Feasibility study

The four provinces also released an SMR feasibility study, which says the technology could support domestic energy needs while curbing greenhouse gas emissions.

The study highlighted three SMR project proposals, with completion timelines as early as 2026 and as late as the 2030s.

The MOU calls for the provinces to create a joint strategic plan, expected to be complete this spring.

