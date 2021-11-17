Ousted Sask. Conservative senator responds to caucus removal

Canadian Sen. Denise Batters said she is and always will be a Conservative after party leader Erin O’Toole removed her from caucus on Tuesday.
The removal comes on the heels of Batters starting a petition earlier this week calling for a leadership review. In the petition, she points to O’Toole’s 2021 federal election loss and his party policy reversals during the campaign.
In the petition, Batters outlined reasons for the need for a leadership review.
“O’Toole has reversed his own positions from his leadership campaign, betrayed Conservative principles, lost seats in the election, and cannot win the next election,” the petition states.
Regina—Wascana MP Michael Kram said that while Batters is a friend and respected colleague, he did not support the petition.
On Tuesday evening, Batters took to social media to share that she had been fired over voicemail.
“Seemingly, Mr. O’Toole cannot ‘tolerate’ criticism. After the election, I raised my concerns with Mr. O’Toole directly. He did not respond and did not act. I then asked publicly that our members have a voice. His response now is to kick me out,” Batters’ statement reads.
“If Mr. O’Toole is certain that the members of our party support the new direction in which he is taking our party, he should have nothing to fear by facing our members democratically in an expedited confidence vote. That he is fighting against this with threats and intimidation to Caucus speaks volumes.”
—with files from Saba Aziz and Alex Boutilier
