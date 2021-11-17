Ousted Sask. Conservative senator responds to caucus removal

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian Sen. Denise Batters said she is and always will be a Conservative after party leader Erin O’Toole removed her from caucus on Tuesday.

The removal comes on the heels of Batters starting a petition earlier this week calling for a leadership review. In the petition, she points to O’Toole’s 2021 federal election loss and his party policy reversals during the campaign.

In the petition, Batters outlined reasons for the need for a leadership review.

“O’Toole has reversed his own positions from his leadership campaign, betrayed Conservative principles, lost seats in the election, and cannot win the next election,” the petition states.

Regina—Wascana MP Michael Kram said that while Batters is a friend and respected colleague, he did not support the petition.

While Senator Batters is a friend and respected colleague, I do not support her petition. We will not grow our party if we have a revolving door of leadership. One does not heal a rift by provoking it, nor does one create unity by encouraging disunity. I support our leader. pic.twitter.com/jYAsHC7oqn — Michael Kram 🇨🇦 (@MichaelKramSK) November 16, 2021

On Tuesday evening, Batters took to social media to share that she had been fired over voicemail.

Tonight, Erin O'Toole tried to silence me for giving our #CPC members a voice.

I will not be silenced by a leader so weak that he fired me VIA VOICEMAIL.

Most importantly, he cannot suppress the will of our Conservative Party members!

Sign the petition: https://t.co/HOHfNM2HXK — Sen. Denise Batters (@denisebatters) November 17, 2021

“Seemingly, Mr. O’Toole cannot ‘tolerate’ criticism. After the election, I raised my concerns with Mr. O’Toole directly. He did not respond and did not act. I then asked publicly that our members have a voice. His response now is to kick me out,” Batters’ statement reads.

“If Mr. O’Toole is certain that the members of our party support the new direction in which he is taking our party, he should have nothing to fear by facing our members democratically in an expedited confidence vote. That he is fighting against this with threats and intimidation to Caucus speaks volumes.”

My statement on Erin O'Toole expelling me from National Conservative Caucus:#LetCPCMembersSpeak #MembersVote pic.twitter.com/67L2eS0Too — Sen. Denise Batters (@denisebatters) November 17, 2021

