Workplace return to begin for employees at Hamilton City Hall

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Hamilton’s return to the workplace strategy is in motion.

Director of emergency operations Jason Thorne says general managers and directors will begin a “phased and gradual return” to the office on Dec. 6.

“All remaining staff across the corporation, who are currently working from home,” says Thorne, “will commence a phased return to the workplace, beginning the week on Jan 10.

Approximately 2,100 city staff members have primarily, or entirely, been working from home throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

In some cases, Thorne says those employees will move forward under “hybrid working relationships in the coming months.”

Story continues below advertisement

Thorne says public access to Hamilton City Hall will continue to be restricted for the time being.

“We’re not announcing any reopening of city offices for members of the public, or city counters for members of the public,” stresses Thorne.

“At city hall, we will still have just the first-floor counters open to the public,” says Thorne. “The upper floors will not be available to the public for meetings or for counter services.”