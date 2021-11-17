Menu

Politics

Contaminated soil removal to begin at Kenilworth reservoir

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted November 17, 2021 3:22 pm
The City of Hamilton has awarded a $6.8 million contract to remove contaminated soil from around the Kenilworth reservoir. View image in full screen
The City of Hamilton has awarded a $6.8 million contract to remove contaminated soil from around the Kenilworth reservoir. Kevin Van Paassen/The Globe and Mail

The removal of 20,000 tonnes of contaminated soil from around the Kenilworth reservoir is expected to be completed by the middle of next year.

The City of Hamilton has awarded a $6.8-million contract to the lowest of three bidders, Torbear Contracting Inc.

Ward 6 Coun. Tom Jackson says removal is a costly, but “responsible” approach.

Read more: Carcinogen discovered in soil on top of Hamilton’s Kenilworth reservoir

“The last thing I wanted, for years down the road to occur,” says Jackson, “that the council of the day discovered this and took the easier, cheaper way out by saying, ‘hopefully we can manage the contaminated soil.'”

He notes that the Kenilworth reservoir “services the entire mountain population, about 160,000 people, with fresh drinking water.”

A staff report indicates that the removal of contaminated soil, to be replaced with clean fill, will take between six and eight months to complete.

Read more: City councillor says Waterdown Garden Supply neighbours need reassurance of well-water testing

City councillors have also received a report finding that well water testing of 12 properties around Waterdown Gardens found no evidence of water contamination due to soil dumping at that location.

“I felt a big sigh of relief come over the area,” says Ancaster Coun. Lloyd Ferguson, “when the report came back from the expert consultant.”

Ferguson adds that it’s reassuring “not only for human beings, but for all the livestock around that area.”

