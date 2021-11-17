COVID-19: HKPR reports 14 active cases; 23,000 residents still eligible for first vaccine dose

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported six new cases of COVID-19 over the past 48 hours, according to data released Wednesday afternoon.

Four new cases were reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes and two were in Northumberland County. The health unit does not issue updates on Tuesdays.

The number of active cases for the health unit is at 14 — up from 10 reported on Monday. There are seven active cases in Northumberland County (down three), six in the City of Kawartha Lakes (up four) and one in Haliburton County (unchanged).

The health unit’s case incidence rate is 6.9 per 100,000 people.

In her media information session on Wednesday afternoon, medical officer of health Dr. Natalie Bocking noted that over the last 14 days, of the 24 new cases reported, 41.7 per cent did not have an identifiable source of transmission. Twenty-five per cent of the cases were people age 50 to 59, with the “vast” majority in the 20-to-29 and 30-to-39 age brackets.

There have also been two new hospitalized cases of COVID-19 reported since Monday.

“To me, it indicates COVID-19 can continue to cause significant illness,” said Bocking. “While many people might experience mild symptoms, especially if they partially or fully vaccinated. Those individuals who are not vaccinated are certainly at higher risk of more severe disease requiring admission to hospital.”

Vaccination

Bocking noted the vaccination rate for eligible residents (ages 12 and up) as of Monday was 83.7 per cent for those with two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 86.5 per cent had received one dose.

As of July 1, of the 362 cases of COVID-19 reported by the health unit, 61.3 per cent of those individuals had not received a COVID-19 vaccine, while 18.3 per cent were partially vaccinated and 20 per cent were fully vaccinated, she said.

“This isn’t surprising — it’s not a concerning trend,” said Bocking. “We know the vaccinations are not 100 per cent effective. They’re very protective and quite effective at preventing certainly severe illness, hospital admission or ICU stays; good protection against symptomatic illness, but not 100 per cent protection. They are still our best prevention tool that we have and so we are certainly still encouraging everyone that has not yet been vaccinated to seek out a COVID-19 vaccine.”

She noted the health unit has also seen a decline in the number of eligible people attending clinics for a first dose. It initially averaged 1,000 per week and dropped to 400, and most recently 200 to 300 per week.

“We know that there are still 23,000 people across HKPR jurisdiction that could still get their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine today,” she said.

Bocking says the goal is to try to reach 90 per cent of the eligible population having at least one vaccine dose, if not two doses.

“I think we can certainly still achieve this across HKPR, but we are on a fairly slow trajectory to try and achieve that.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I think we can certainly still achieve this across HKPR, but we are on a fairly slow trajectory to try and achieve that."

Bocking also noted health units are awaiting further direction from the Ontario government regarding vaccinations for youth ages five to 11 as Health Canada reviews the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for children. The health unit is working on resources to provide parents about vaccinations for youth.

View image in full screen Dr. Natalie Bocking, HKPR District Health Unit’s medical officer of health, speaks to media on Nov. 17, 2021. Screenshot

She says there are approximately 11,000 children between age five and 11 within the health unit’s jurisdiction.

“We are anticipating when the province gives the go-ahead, it will be everyone all at once. It won’t be a tiered system as we saw with adults,” she said.

She also expects the province will provide booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines based on age groups as in the initial vaccine rollout.

The health unit and the Ontario government are teaming up to bring the GO-Vaxx bus to Wilberforce on Sunday, Nov. 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m at the Lloyd Watson Community Centre (2249 Loop Rd.). The GO-Vaxx bus is a retrofitted GO bus that serves as a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

First, second and third doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be available. Those seeking a third dose are asked to ensure they are eligible to receive this dose before attending.

In response to Ontario’s announcement regarding vaccine booster shots for seniors over 70 and others, the health unit will be holding mass immunization clinics at the following locations:

Fenelon Falls Community Centre

Lindsay Exhibition

Minden Community Centre

Cobourg Community Centre

Keeler Centre in Colborne

Dates and times of each clinic will vary and will be posted on the health unit’s website and available by calling 1-866-888-4577.

School cases

Bocking also reported that since the start of the school year in September, 25 cases of COVID-19 have been identified among the school-age population/teachers. However, none have been related to spread within schools.

“All exposure has been outside the school setting,” she said.

School boards as of 2 p.m. Wednesday reported the following cases at schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction:

Other data

Other COVID-19 data reported by the health unit on Wednesday:

Resolved cases: 2,445 — two more since Monday’s update. The resolved cases make up approximately 97 per cent of the 2,522 cumulative cases since the pandemic’s beginning.

2,445 — two more since Monday’s update. The resolved cases make up approximately 97 per cent of the 2,522 cumulative cases since the pandemic’s beginning. Variant cases: 961 — three more since Monday’s update. Overall, there have been 532 variant cases in the Kawarthas, 374 in Northumberland County (one more) and 55 in Haliburton County (one more).

961 — three more since Monday’s update. Overall, there have been 532 variant cases in the Kawarthas, 374 in Northumberland County (one more) and 55 in Haliburton County (one more). High-risk contacts: 178 — down from 215 reported Monday. The health unit notes 12 of the high-risk contacts are missing residence identification, but are included in the overall data.

178 — down from 215 reported Monday. The health unit notes 12 of the high-risk contacts are missing residence identification, but are included in the overall data. Outbreaks: None active. Since the pandemic was declared, the health unit has dealt with 74 outbreaks: 30 at long-term care and/or retirement homes, 12 at workplaces, 11 at congregate settings, 11 at community settings, nine at schools and one at a hospital.

None active. Since the pandemic was declared, the health unit has dealt with 74 outbreaks: 30 at long-term care and/or retirement homes, 12 at workplaces, 11 at congregate settings, 11 at community settings, nine at schools and one at a hospital. Hospitalized cases to date: 93 — one new case since Monday. There are currently two hospitalized cases (age and vaccination status not provided). “Since the pandemic began, there have been 53 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 37 in Northumberland County (one more) and three in Haliburton County.

93 — one new case since Monday. There are currently two hospitalized cases (age and vaccination status not provided). “Since the pandemic began, there have been 53 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 37 in Northumberland County (one more) and three in Haliburton County. Deaths: 76 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported on June 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

76 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported on June 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County. COVID-19 tests: 240,398 tests have been completed in the health unit’s jurisdiction since the pandemic began — an additional 580 since Monday’s update.

