Waterloo Region companies rub elbows with elite on Deloitte Tech Fast 50 rankings

Send this page to someone via email

Several companies from Kitchener, Waterloo and Guelph were honoured on Wednesday as Deloitte released its annual Tech Fast 50 list for Canada as well as its annual Technology Fast 500 Rankings for North America.

Among those to make both lists were Applyboard, Rapid Novor and Roadmunk from Kitchener and Auvik Networks from Waterloo.

The Fast 50 list measures Canada’s fastest-growing technology companies with the highest revenue-growth percentage over the past four years.

Applyboard, which is involved in the education field, finished seventh overall, as Deloitte says the company experienced growth of 5,089 per cent over the past four years.

Other local companies on the list included Auvik Networks, which checked in at No. 36, Rapid Novor, which was 39th, Kitchener’s Bonfire, which was listed at No. 41, and Roadmunk, which was 45th on the chart.

Story continues below advertisement

The Fast 500 list looks at companies from across the continent that applied and submitted research. The winners are based on percentage fiscal-year growth over a three-year period.

Coming in at No. 41, Applyboard was also the highest-ranked local company on the North American list, although it was not alone.

Auvik Networks checked in at No. 293, while Rapid Novor at 296. Others on the list included Roadmunk at No. 434, Kitchener’s Tulip at No. 476 and Avidbots at No. 483, as well as Guelph’s Luminor Environmental Inc. at No. 488.

Read more: Montreal sports tech firm sets up shop in Kitchener

Deloitte also honoured 15 Canadian companies for clean technology with Luminor Environmental Inc. being the lone local firm to appear on the list.

Waterloo’s Skywatch, which is into commercial satellite imagery, was alone on Deloitte’s Companies-To-Watch List, which shines a light on future stars in the tech world.