Winnipeg heist movie trailer found, but truck still missing

The director of a heist flick being shot in Winnipeg says his film crew’s trailer and some of its contents have been found after disappearing from the Riverview neighbourhood Monday morning.

“It’s a wild story,” Stu Stone told Global News.

“Three different people claiming to have our stuff asked us for money to return it. All three turned out to be fake and the police are now dealing with those cases.

“Some of the gear and the trailer were found abandoned by the police…. The truck is long gone — we probably won’t be seeing that again.”

Stone and producer Adam Rodness are in Winnipeg to shoot Vandits, a film about a teenage posse trying to “pull off a ridiculous heist,” according to the movie’s IDMb page, and the director said he recognizes the irony that the creators of a heist film were heisted themselves.

“It’s insane. The truth is stranger than fiction,” said Stone.

Despite their struggles, the crew remains committed to shooting the film in Winnipeg, and was even able to get work done without the $250,000 in missing gear.

“Even with all this insanity going on, we managed to film our first day today,” Stone said, “and we’ll go back out and do it again tomorrow.

“That’s what we came here to do and the show will go on.”

