Kitchener high school place under ‘hold and secure’: Waterloo police

Waterloo Regional Police said they have placed Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute in Kitchener on “hold and secure” on Wednesday morning.
On Twitter, police said they are currently conducting an investigation at the school.
“Students will not be released from their classrooms until police lift the hold and secure,” the Waterloo Region District School Board said.
Police said they will provide more information as it becomes available.
