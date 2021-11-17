Kitchener high school place under ‘hold and secure’: Waterloo police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police said they have placed Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute in Kitchener on “hold and secure” on Wednesday morning.

On Twitter, police said they are currently conducting an investigation at the school.

Read more: 4 Waterloo Region schools placed under hold and secure by police

“Students will not be released from their classrooms until police lift the hold and secure,” the Waterloo Region District School Board said.

Police said they will provide more information as it becomes available.

Currently on scene at Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute in Kitchener for an investigation. The school has been placed in a hold and secure as a safety precaution. We will update with more information when available. pic.twitter.com/hEPYk58WWc — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) November 17, 2021

Advertisement