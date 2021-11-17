Menu

Crime

Kitchener high school place under ‘hold and secure’: Waterloo police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 17, 2021 10:36 am
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle . View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle . Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police said they have placed Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute in Kitchener on “hold and secure” on Wednesday morning.

On Twitter, police said they are currently conducting an investigation at the school.

Read more: 4 Waterloo Region schools placed under hold and secure by police

“Students will not be released from their classrooms until police lift the hold and secure,” the Waterloo Region District School Board said.

Police said they will provide more information as it becomes available.

