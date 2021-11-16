Jets ride big second period to knock off Oilers 5-2

What a way to cap off a homestand.

Five different players scored and Connor Hellebuyck was outstanding as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 Thursday night in their first meeting since the Jets swept the Oilers out of the playoffs in May.

Adam Lowry got the Jets on the board just over two minutes in when his long range attempt squeaked through Mikko Koskinen, a shot he absolutely should have stopped.

The Jets carried the momentum from that through the bulk of the opening frame, dominating possession but were unable to build on their lead.

That would change in the second when Nikolaj Ehlers cruised down the wing and blasted a slapshot over the shoulder of Koskinen to make it 2-0.

Just three minutes later with Winnipeg on a power play, Josh Morrissey slid a beautiful pass to Pierre-Luc Dubois in front of the crease, who tipped it in for his ninth goal of the season.

Story continues below advertisement

The Jets weren’t done there. With just 38 seconds remaining in the period, Logan Stanley’s point shot was redirected by Mark Scheifele to give Winnipeg a seemingly insurmountable lead heading to the final 20 and chasing Koskinen from the game in favour of Stuart Skinner.

But it didn’t take long for the visitors to put a dent in that advantage. Andrew Copp took a tripping penalty 1:19 into the period, then Stanley took a penalty for boarding Leon Draisaitl, giving the incredibly potent Oilers power play a five-on-three.

Just six seconds after the Stanley penalty, Draisaitl scored his 16th of the season, and 1:16 later he scored his 17th. The second goal was initially waved off due to goalie interference, but Dave Tippett challenged the play, and upon video review the officials ruled that Jesse Puljujarvi was pushed into Hellebuyck by a Jet, allowing the goal to count.

That’s as close as the Oilers would get. Hellebuyck held down the fort in a third period in which Edmonton outshot the home side 14-9 and Kyle Connor iced things with a late empty-netter, his 12th goal of the season. Hellebuyck would make a total of 32 saves in the win.

The Jets finish with a 5-1-1 record on the seven-game homestand and leapfrog Minnesota for first place in the Central division thanks to the win. They’ll meet the Oilers again in Edmonton Thursday night.