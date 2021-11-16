Interior Health evacuating Princeton care home due to flooding

Send this page to someone via email

Interior Health has announced it’s evacuating care home residents from Ridgewood Lodge, due to the flooding impact in Princeton.

Anyone inquiring about the care home residents – including family and friends – is being asked to call 1-877-442-2001.

“Interior Health will continue monitoring flood activity across the region,” Interior Health staff wrote in a release.

“Evacuation planning includes supporting anyone who may be in isolation due to COVID-19 and we will ensure separate arrangements are made for anyone with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 to protect the public from potential exposure.”

The Princeton General Hospital emergency department remains open, according to IHA.

Those that require support during this crisis are encouraged to call the B.C. Crisis Line at 310-6789.