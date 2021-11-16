Menu

Canada

Interior Health evacuating Princeton care home due to flooding

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted November 16, 2021 8:34 pm
Interior Health has evacuated all care home residents at Ridgewood Lodge in Princeton. View image in full screen
Interior Health has evacuated all care home residents at Ridgewood Lodge in Princeton. Google Maps

Interior Health has announced it’s evacuating care home residents from Ridgewood Lodge, due to the flooding impact in Princeton.

Anyone inquiring about the care home residents – including family and friends – is being asked to call 1-877-442-2001.

“Interior Health will continue monitoring flood activity across the region,” Interior Health staff wrote in a release.

Read more: Reopening of Coquihalla Highway could take ‘weeks or months’ due to flood damage

“Evacuation planning includes supporting anyone who may be in isolation due to COVID-19 and we will ensure separate arrangements are made for anyone with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 to protect the public from potential exposure.”

The Princeton General Hospital emergency department remains open, according to IHA.

Those that require support during this crisis are encouraged to call the B.C. Crisis Line at 310-6789.

Click to play video: 'Princeton homes flooded, hundreds evacuated' Princeton homes flooded, hundreds evacuated
Princeton homes flooded, hundreds evacuated
