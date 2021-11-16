Gas station robbed by man with pipe: Kelowna RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna RCMP are investigating a robbery at a gas station that took place on Springfield Road on Monday, Nov. 16, at 1:08 a.m.

Two men entered the gas station, one of them armed with a pipe, and threatened the employee before robbing the store of cash and cigarettes while the other man kept watch, according to police.

“Suspect one is described as a Caucasian man, large build, wearing a grey sweater, dark pants, and brown shoes and dark mask,” said Cpl. Tammy Lobb, a Kelowna RCMP officer.

“Suspect two is described as a man of medium build, wearing a dark jacket, dark pants, dark shoes with white soles.”

Kelowna RCMP released four photos, asking the public for help in identifying the two suspects.

“Thankfully no one was injured during this robbery,” said Cpl. Tammy Lobb.

“Investigators are interested in speaking with anyone who may have captured the suspects fleeing the area on their dash-cams.”

Anyone with possible information is being asked to contact Kelowna RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

