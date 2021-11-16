COVID-19: Peterborough area reports 26 active cases, 1 new hospitalized case

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday afternoon.

Its COVID tracker update, issued around 4:04 p.m., shows 26 active cases of COVID-19, up from 25 on Monday.

Other data on Tuesday from the regional health unit, which serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation:

Outbreaks: None active. Since the pandemic began, the health unit has dealt with 340 cases associated with 58 outbreaks.

Cumulative confirmed cases: 1,954 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Deaths: 24 — the latest death was reported on Oct. 30.

Variant of concern cases: 1,1 — unchanged since Monday's update (1,151). The first variant case was reported on Feb. 23 and the first confirmed Delta variant case was reported on June 19.

Resolved cases: 1904 — six more cases since Monday's update. Resolved cases make up approximately 97.4 per cent of all cases.

Close contacts: 123 — down from 127 reported on Monday. People who are close contacts have to self-isolate for 14 days from the last time they had contact with a person infected with COVID-19.

Hospitalizations: 92 cases have required hospitalization since the pandemic began, one new case since Monday. Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Friday reported two active COVID-19 admission (most recent data). The hospitalized cases make up approximately 4.7 per cent of all cases; 20 of the cases required the intensive care unit. ICU admissions make up one per cent of all the health unit's cases since the pandemic's beginnings.

COVID-19 exposure: 75.2 per cent of all cases (1,469) in the health unit's jurisdiction are from contact with another existing case, 20.2 per cent (394 cases) are connected with community spread, 3.9 per cent (76 cases) are related to travel and 0.8 per cent (15 cases) have yet to be determined.

Testing: More than 64,200 people have been tested for COVID-19 — an additional 50 since Monday's update.

Enforcement: Since Oct. 1, five charges have been laid against a total of three businesses under the Reopening Ontario Act. The health unit last updated the page on Oct. 28.

School cases

The Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board reported one active case among its schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction — Prince of Wales Public School in Peterborough. The school board is dealing with 10 other cases at seven schools outside the health unit’s jurisdiction. The school board does not indicate if cases involve students or staff.

The Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board reported one active case among schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction: St.Anne Catholic Elementary School in Peterborough. Two classrooms are closed. The school board is dealing with eight other cases at three other schools outside the health unit’s jurisdiction. The school board does not indicate if cases involve students or staff.

Trent University reported one active case at its Peterborough campus on Monday morning and none at the Durham campus. The university reports 95 per cent of students and 97 per cent of employees are fully vaccinated and three per cent of students and zero per cent of staff are partially vaccinated.

Fleming College has not reported any cases at its Peterborough campus. The college will resume in-person classes and services in January 2022.

Vaccination

The health unit publishes its vaccination rate data each Wednesday. The most recent data is available in this Global News Peterborough story.

Upcoming vaccination clinics include:

Nov. 16-19: Healthy Planet Arena, 911 Monaghan Road in Peterborough. Daily 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All testing and medical assessments for COVID-19 in Peterborough are now consolidated at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. Appointments must be booked online.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.