COVID-19: Peterborough vaccination rate at 84.1%; Fleming College in-person classes resume in 2022

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported another five new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday while vaccination rates continue to slowly increase.

In its COVID tracker update issued around 4:35 p.m., the regional health unit reported 30 active cases, up from 27 reported on Tuesday and 25 on Monday.

The health unit releases its weekly vaccination rate data on Wednesdays. The latest data for its jurisdiction (Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation) includes:

All eligible residents (ages 12 and up):

87.1 per cent had received a first vaccine dose (up from 86.8 per cent on Nov. 3)

84.1 per cent had received a first and second dose — fully vaccinated (up from 83.6 per cent on Nov. 3)

Adults (ages 18 and up):

87.1 per cent had received a first vaccine dose (up from 86.8 per cent on Nov. 3)

84.3 per cent had received a first and second dose — fully vaccinated (up from 83.8 per cent on Nov. 3)

Youth (ages 12-17):

86.9 per cent had received a first vaccine dose (up from 86.5 per cent on Nov. 3)

81.3 per cent had received a first and second dose — fully vaccinated (up from 80.4 per cent on Nov. 3).

To date, the health unit reports that 231,596 doses of vaccine have been administered locally — an additional 956 doses since the Nov. 3 update.

Story continues below advertisement

Other data

Outbreaks: A workplace outbreak remains in effect at Home Instead on Charlotte Street. The company offers in-home senior care services. Declared last Thursday, there are four cases associated with the outbreak. As of Wednesday, the health unit has dealt with 340 cases associated with 58 outbreaks since the pandemic’s beginnings.

A workplace outbreak remains in effect at Home Instead on Charlotte Street. The company offers in-home senior care services. Declared last Thursday, there are four cases associated with the outbreak. As of Wednesday, the health unit has dealt with 340 cases associated with 58 outbreaks since the pandemic’s beginnings. Cumulative confirmed cases: 1,935 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

1,935 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020. Deaths: 24 — the latest death was reported on Oct. 30.

24 — the latest death was reported on Oct. 30. Variant of concern cases: 1,137 — one more since Tuesday’s update. The first variant case was reported on Feb. 23 and the first confirmed Delta variant case was reported on June 19.

1,137 — one more since Tuesday’s update. The first variant case was reported on Feb. 23 and the first confirmed Delta variant case was reported on June 19. Resolved cases: 1,881 — two more cases since Tuesday. Resolved cases make up approximately 97.4 per cent of all cases.

1,881 — two more cases since Tuesday. Resolved cases make up approximately 97.4 per cent of all cases. Close contacts: 54 — up from 49 reported on Tuesday. A close contact is a person who is known to have had close contact with someone who was infected with COVID-19. People who are close contacts have to self-isolate for 14 days from the last time they had contact with a person infected with COVID-19.

54 — up from 49 reported on Tuesday. A close contact is a person who is known to have had close contact with someone who was infected with COVID-19. People who are close contacts have to self-isolate for 14 days from the last time they had contact with a person infected with COVID-19. Hospitalizations: 90 cases have required hospitalization since the pandemic began. Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Monday reported one active COVID-19 admission. The hospitalized cases make up approximately 4.7 per cent of all cases; 20 of the cases required the intensive care unit — an additional one case since Monday. ICU admissions make up one per cent of all the health unit’s cases since the pandemic’s beginnings.

90 cases have required hospitalization since the pandemic began. Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Monday reported one active COVID-19 admission. The hospitalized cases make up approximately 4.7 per cent of all cases; 20 of the cases required the intensive care unit — an additional one case since Monday. ICU admissions make up one per cent of all the health unit’s cases since the pandemic’s beginnings. COVID-19 exposure: 75.3 per cent of all cases (1,458) in the health unit’s jurisdiction are from contact with another existing case, 20 per cent (387 cases) are connected with community spread, 3.9 per cent (76 cases) are related to travel and 0.7 per cent (14 cases) have yet to be determined.

75.3 per cent of all cases (1,458) in the health unit’s jurisdiction are from contact with another existing case, 20 per cent (387 cases) are connected with community spread, 3.9 per cent (76 cases) are related to travel and 0.7 per cent (14 cases) have yet to be determined. Testing: More than 63,850 people have been tested for COVID-19 — an additional 100 since Tuesday’s update.

More than 63,850 people have been tested for COVID-19 — an additional 100 since Tuesday’s update. Enforcement: Since Oct. 1, five charges have been laid against a total of three businesses under the Reopening Ontario Act.

Story continues below advertisement

School cases

The Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board, as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, reported no active cases among its schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction.

The Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board reported no active cases at its schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction on Wednesday afternoon.

Trent University reported no active cases at its Peterborough and Durham campuses on Wednesday afternoon. It says 94 per cent of students and 96 per cent of employees are fully vaccinated and three per cent of students and one per cent of staff are partially vaccinated.

Fleming College has not reported any cases at its Peterborough campus. The college on Wednesday announced in-person classes and services will resume in January 2022. The college will resume 50 programs and expand its on-campus offers “while continuing to ensure the health and safety of students, staff and faculty remain a priority.”

Story continues below advertisement

Applications are open for the winter semester, and all courses will start the week of Jan. 10 at all of Fleming’s campuses.

On-campus amenities and services, including the learning resource commons, libraries, bookstores, food services, and sports and recreation centres, will also be available.

Fleming will eagerly welcome back in-person classes and services for January 2022. With 50 + programs, we're expanding on-campus offerings while continuing to ensure the health and safety of students, staff and faculty remain a priority. https://t.co/D6Dqsmzmjx pic.twitter.com/d2GJEbmfFN — Fleming College (@FlemingCollege) November 10, 2021

“On-campus residences will be operating at 100 per cent capacity and the college will be supporting landlords in our communities who are interested in welcoming students into their rental properties,” Fleming stated.

The college began the fall semester with online/virtual learning. In February 2021, the college was dealing with a major COVID-19 outbreak at the privately owned Severn Court Student Residence off campus that claimed the life of one student.

Story continues below advertisement