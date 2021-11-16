Menu

Consumer

Court of Appeal upholds Quebec law restricting advertising of vaping products

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 16, 2021 3:34 pm
Click to play video: 'How Canadian teens can still buy e-cigarettes online' How Canadian teens can still buy e-cigarettes online
WATCH: Minors may be barred from purchasing vaping products in Canada, but e-cigarettes remain popular among teens thanks to online marketplaces. Heather Yourex-West reports on the growing concerns. Feb. 16, 2020 – Feb 16, 2020

Quebec’s highest court is upholding the province’s right to subject vaping products to the same laws governing tobacco.

In a unanimous decision published Monday, the panel of three Court of Appeal judges reversed parts of a 2019 lower court decision that struck down some provisions of the Tobacco Control Act pertaining to vaping products — known as e-cigarettes.

The Quebec Superior Court had ruled that some of the province’s restrictions on vaping products — including a ban on advertising e-cigarettes to people seeking to quit smoking — went too far because they could prevent smokers from transitioning to a less harmful product.

Read more: Quebec judge declares parts of vaping legislation invalid after challenge

But the appeals court judges disagreed, ruling that the Quebec government had the right to limit the potential effect of electronic cigarette advertising on young people and on non-smokers.

Story continues below advertisement

The Court of Appeal said it recognized that most experts agree vaping products are less harmful than traditional cigarettes.

Read more: First e-cigarette authorized in the U.S., FDA cites benefit for smokers

But the court said the province rightly argued there are increasing concerns about the health impacts of vaping products and that many experts question their effectiveness as a tool to help cigarette smokers kick their habit.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
