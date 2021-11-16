Menu

Health

COVID-19: N.S. reports 31 new cases, 3 at East Cumberland Lodge

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted November 16, 2021 3:13 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia pharmacies prepare to vaccinate kids against COVID-19' Nova Scotia pharmacies prepare to vaccinate kids against COVID-19
Pharmacies are gearing up to administer thousands of COVID-19 vaccines to children once they’ve been approved by Health Canada. That’s expected to happen this month and inoculations could start as soon as early December in some provinces. Health officials recommend preparing your child now to lessen the fear around the jab. Alicia Draus reports.

Nova Scotia reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, three of which are connected to an outbreak at a long-term care home in Pugwash.

In a release, the province said one more resident and two more staff members at East Cumberland Lodge have tested positive for COVID-19.

So far, a total of 29 residents and 10 staff members have tested positive for the virus, and two residents have died.

Read more: COVID-19: 3 more deaths in N.S., including 2 from outbreak at long-term care home

The province said there is community spread in the Northern and Western zones, “primarily related to ongoing transmission from a faith-based gathering that occurred in late October.”

“This includes secondary transmission to other faith-based gatherings, workplaces and to East Cumberland Lodge,” the release said.

The province said public and occupational health are working with the facility to prevent further spread, and increased public health measures and restrictions are in place.

East Cumberland Lodge View image in full screen
One more resident and two more staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at East Cumberland Lodge. Alexa MacLean/Global News

Of the 31 cases reported Tuesday, 19 are in the Central Zone, nine are in the Northern Zone, two are in the Eastern Zone and one is in the Western Zone.

There have been 41 recoveries since Monday, leaving 253 active cases. Of those, 16 people are in hospital with seven in intensive care.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,893 tests on Monday.

A further five schools have been notified of a COVID-19 exposure in the last day: Cumberland North Academy, Hants East Rural High, Dutch Settlement Elementary, Grosvenor-Wentworth Park Elementary and Kingswood Elementary. A full list of school exposures can be seen here.

According to the provincial COVID-19 dashboard, 83.7 per cent of Nova Scotians have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 79.6 per cent are fully vaccinated.

