Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

City of Guelph to replace 5 playgrounds next year

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted November 16, 2021 1:51 pm
The City of Guelph says it is replacing five playgrounds next year. View image in full screen
The City of Guelph says it is replacing five playgrounds next year. City of Guelph / Twitter

The City of Guelph says it is replacing five playgrounds next year and is inviting the community to help with the designs.

The playgrounds undergoing a makeover are Goldie Park, Gosling Gardens Park, Herb Markle Park, Howden Crescent Park and Sunny Acres Park.

Read more: Guelph and Wellington County to end states of emergency on Dec. 31

Residents are encouraged to share what kind of equipment they would like to see, what they like about the existing playground, and if there are any specific accessibility features that should be included.

Residents can share their thoughts through a survey posted on the city’s website until Dec. 7.

In the new year, the city said it will share two design options for each playground that will then be voted on. Playground construction is set to begin in the spring and will be completed by the fall.

Story continues below advertisement

The city noted that construction is pending budget approval by council.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Guelph tagGuelph News tagCity of Guelph tagGuelph city council tagGuelph playgrounds tagSunny Acres Park tagGoldie Park tagGosling Gardens Park tagHerb Markle Park tagHowden Crescent Park tagNew Guelph playgrounds tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers