City of Guelph to replace 5 playgrounds next year

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Guelph says it is replacing five playgrounds next year and is inviting the community to help with the designs.

The playgrounds undergoing a makeover are Goldie Park, Gosling Gardens Park, Herb Markle Park, Howden Crescent Park and Sunny Acres Park.

Residents are encouraged to share what kind of equipment they would like to see, what they like about the existing playground, and if there are any specific accessibility features that should be included.

Residents can share their thoughts through a survey posted on the city’s website until Dec. 7.

In the new year, the city said it will share two design options for each playground that will then be voted on. Playground construction is set to begin in the spring and will be completed by the fall.

Story continues below advertisement

The city noted that construction is pending budget approval by council.